Alfredo Morelos: Police investigating after striker racially abused on social media | Football News





Alfredo Morelos was streaming a live video on Instagram when the comment was made by another user of the site

Police Scotland are investigating after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused on social media.

​​​​​​The 24-year-old was streaming a live video on Instagram, during which other users of the site could post comments, when the incident occurred.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of offensive comments online and officers are investigating. We take all allegations of online abuse seriously and will thoroughly investigate such matters.”

It is not the first time that Morelos has been the target of racist abuse. In February, Police Scotland and Kilmarnock opened investigations after alleged racist comments were made towards the Colombian at Rugby Park.

Morelos has been part of the Rangers squad that spent the past week in France, where they played two friendlies as they prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season.

He started in their 2-0 win over Lyon, and was a substitute for the 2-0 victory against Nice.