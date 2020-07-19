Alastair Clarkson defends recruitment strategy, says there’s ‘no magic recipe’ to fix ailing Hawks

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says he hopes the end of his tenure at the club is a “little while off” despite his side’s receiving another heavy defeat, this time from Melbourne.

Clarkson’s future at the club has come under the microscope in recent weeks, and the legendary coach appeared to be blindsided by Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett’s suggestion that he was likely to walk away at the end of his contract in 2022.

Hawthorn looked as distant as ever from a premiership on Sunday, thoroughly outclassed by a slick Melbourne outfit that ran away 14. 7. (91) to 7. 6. (48) winners.

The Hawks’ list management has come under fire due to a dearth of high draft picks on the current list, but Clarkson explained why teams cannot simply rely solely on the draft.

The Hawks are playing well below the best and suffered yet another heavy loss this season (Getty)

“We’ll continue to inject players, we always have at this footy club,” he said after the loss.

“That’s the way forward for all footy clubs, but the way forward for all footy clubs too is to complement your current list.

“You can’t just go to the draft. There’s not a side in the competition that can do that now. It’s not a pure draft anymore, it’s compromised everywhere, so every side in the competition has injected young players through the draft as well as complementing their group with players from other clubs that are either discarded or unwanted.

“We, like many clubs, have been able to exploit that opportunity of trading for players over the best part of 10-15 years.”

Max Gawn and Christian Petracca were lethal in the middle for Melbourne who dominated the midfield (Getty)

Clarkson admitted that there was “no magic recipe” to getting the Hawks out of their current malaise, but suggested that their best football was not too far away.

“We’ll just keep working away. We know that there’s no easy fix to fix, there’s no magic recipe, it’s just hard work and the wheel will turn,” he said.

“The club has been in a really strong position for a long period of time and it’s not frequent that we’re in these sorts of positions.

“We know that we’ve got a very loyal fanbase that will stick with our group and the wheel will turn.

“We hope it’s sooner rather than later, but we’re not going to give up on it. We’re three wins and four losses, I’ve been in situations at this time of the year where we’ve been one win and six losses.

Sam Weideman and youngster Luke Jackson celebrate after one of the youngster’s goals (Getty)

“Confidence and winning form is only just around the corner, sometimes within a quarter, so that’s what we’ll keep searching for.

“We know that it’ll take a roll of the sleeves type mentality to get us back on track.”

Clarkson pointed to the fact that Sunday’s opponents Melbourne had recently fought through a slump of their own, and was extremely complimentary of Simon Goodwin’s side.

Melbourne was led by Max Gawn and Christian Petracca, who both continued their outstanding form this season.

Petracca tallied 29 disposals and a goal, while Gawn added 22 disposals and 27 hitouts.

Clarkson has urged Hawthorn to continue to work hard in order to get out of their current form slump (Getty)

Young forward Sam Weideman was also impressive up forward with three goals, while Harley Bennell, Mitch Hannan and Bayley Fritsch were also lively.

Hawthorn’s slow play style was shown up big-time by the speedy Demons, with Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown calling the Hawks “unwatchable”.

“Certainly (AFL fixtures boss) Travis Auld, they won’t be a favourite of his when he’s putting the roster together over the next few weeks. They won’t be anywhere near prime time, that’s for sure,” he said.

“They’re hard to watch because they don’t move the ball. I’m concerned about Hawthorn. You never doubt Alastair Clarkson, he’s a genius, he can see that the game style is not standing up.

“When you’ve got 10 players who have played 150 games or more, you should be playing better than that.”