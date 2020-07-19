Afternoon thunderstorms could bring hail, 70 mph winds to Plains

Despite thunderstorms developing across the state Sunday, it’s still going to be a hot one, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high on Sunday will be about 90 degrees in Denver before falling this evening to a low of 62 degrees. The NWS reports a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon for the metro area.

The Eastern Plains will see the worst of the storms between 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday with a slight risk of severe storms possible from Grover to Fort Morgan to Hugo. Large hail, up to the size of golf balls, and 70 mph winds will be the main threat, according to the weather service. There is also a brief possibility of tornadoes.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in & near the foothills & Palmer Divide by 2 pm. The storms will spread northeast across the rest of the region into this evening. Stay alert and be prepared to take shelter if threatening weather approaches. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KsqKnoIxFd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 19, 2020

Monday should be another hot day with a high of 92 degrees and a continued 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon. Tuesday is the only day this week with a high below 90 degrees, according to the NWS in Boulder.

The metro area should see a continued pattern of hot days with a chance for afternoon and evening showers this week.