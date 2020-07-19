AFL legend Shane Crawford calls on Hawthorn Hawks to dump old men for young blood, Melbourne Demons

Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford has called on coach Alastair Clarkson to dump the ‘old men’ of the Hawks and inject some young blood into the team after a woeful 43-point defeat to the Demons on the weekend.

Crawford said that Melbourne ran rings around Hawthorn in a way that really highlighted some of the biggest issues of their list – a lack of fresh-faced talent.

“Guys like [Ben] Stratton and [Shaun] Burgoyne, there was a lot of two-way running and I don’t think it was up to scratch, so they’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ segment Full Time.

“They’ve been amazing players for a long, long time but unfortunately the Demons made a lot of the older players for the Hawks really look like old men.”

James Sicily of the Hawks and his team mates look dejected (Getty)

Crawford said while Melbourne played with “great confidence”, the Hawks didn’t have any “explosive” impact through the middle of the park, and he pointed out the stark difference between this side and the Premiership-winning Hawthorn teams of the past.

“In the stoppages and the centre bounces, they’re just getting dominated,” he said.

“They’re not having any influence and that’s where the game starts. At the moment you’ve got [Tom] Mitchell, [James] Worpel and [Jaeger] O’Meara and I just don’t think they have any linebreakers.

“If you go back to the successful sides when they were winning premierships they had Sam Mitchell, Jordan Lewis, they had [Luke] Hodge but they would never start in the middle together, even though they were real hard-at-the-ball bulls. They always had a nice little mix with a running player who could break the lines. They’d have Cyril Rioli float through and at the moment they don’t have that mix.

“They’re not exploding from the stoppages like other teams and that’s a real worrying sign.”

Some of the younger members of the Hawks that could be given more of a run includes Changkuoth Jiath, Harry Jones, Dylan Moore, James Cousins, Finn Maginness, and Jarman Impey.

James Sicily, Ben Stratton and Jaeger O’Meara of the Hawks (Getty)

Crawford believes that while the season hasn’t quite gone to plan for the Hawks, the finals are out of the question and it’s a good opportunity to introduce some more of the club’s next generation into elite-level footy.

“Maybe we won’t make the finals this year and it’s time to get some youngsters into the side and give them some great exposure,” Crawford said.

“Play some players who can really break the lines. CJ [Changkuoth Jiath] the young Sudanese kid, plays across halfback, he can really run. He’s unbelievably athletic, he’s explosive. Maybe it’s time to give him a real opportunity.

Demons pile pressure on under-fire Hawks

“You’ve got Jarman Impey who is probably almost ready to come back after having a knee injury. Finn Maginness is a good young kid that plays through the middle.

“Give them time to find their feet, understand to play on some good players and hopefully they develop into stars of the future.

“Finals are not out of reach yet. They’re playing the Swans next week so there’s a little bit of hope there that they can chalk up another win, but they’re just not getting the run through the middle like they used to be able to.

“We know Alastair Clarkson is a great coach, but I think this is going to be his biggest challenge, trying to put the jigsaw puzzle back together and find a way especially with an aging list. But he’s a master.”