Abra Building Banking Solutions on Stellar Blockchain, CEO Barhydt Says By Cointelegraph

Abra Building Banking Solutions on Stellar Blockchain, CEO Barhydt Says
Abra, the company behind the global crypto and fiat wallet and exchange app of the same name, plans to give the world banking services underpinned by Stellar’s blockchain — one of the results of the SDF’s $5 million investment in Abra earlier in 2020.
During the SDF’s digital second quarter review meeting on July 15, Abra CEO Bill Barhydt mentioned Abra’s focus on upcoming banking-type features the company is building out. In particular, Barhydt noted an “interest-earning capability” expected to hit the market in the coming weeks.
