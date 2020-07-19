A look at the bifurcation of the VC industry between agglomerators, who invest at every stage and across every sector, and specialists, who focus on one (Nikhil Basu Trivedi/next big thing)

Nikhil Basu Trivedi / next big thing:

A look at the bifurcation of the VC industry between agglomerators, who invest at every stage and across every sector, and specialists, who focus on one  —  Welcome to issue #10 of next big thing.  —  On one side of the venture capital industry are the agglomerator firms.

