A look at the bifurcation of the VC industry between agglomerators, who invest at every stage and across every sector, and specialists, who focus on one (Nikhil Basu Trivedi/next big thing)

A look at the bifurcation of the VC industry between agglomerators, who invest at every stage and across every sector, and specialists, who focus on one — Welcome to issue #10 of next big thing. — On one side of the venture capital industry are the agglomerator firms.
