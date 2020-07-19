Home Entertainment 6 Yr Old Girl Is Brutally Knocked Out By Teen On Video!!...

6 Yr Old Girl Is Brutally Knocked Out By Teen On Video!! (Graphic Content)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A 6 year old girl was attacked ad brutally knocked unconscious yesterday, MTO News has learned. And her brutal attack was captured on video.

Here is a link to the graphic video

The incident occurred in Baltimore, where the 1st grader was jumped by a group of girls – some of them as old as 17 years old.

The video shows the aftermath of the violence. The 6 year old was seen laying on the ground face down. Then, one of her attackers – a 16 year old girl – picked up the 1st grader’s head and punches her with extreme force.

RELATED ARTICLES

©