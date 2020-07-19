6 Yr Old Girl Is Brutally Knocked Out By Teen On Video!! (Graphic Content)

A 6 year old girl was attacked ad brutally knocked unconscious yesterday, MTO News has learned. And her brutal attack was captured on video.

Here is a link to the graphic video

The incident occurred in Baltimore, where the 1st grader was jumped by a group of girls – some of them as old as 17 years old.

The video shows the aftermath of the violence. The 6 year old was seen laying on the ground face down. Then, one of her attackers – a 16 year old girl – picked up the 1st grader’s head and punches her with extreme force.

The punch was enough to knock the 6 year old unconscious.

According to social media reports, the 6 year old was not taken to the hospital, but appeared to recover on her own.

MTO News reached out to the Baltimore police department, who refused to comment on the video or confirm whether they were investigating the matter.

