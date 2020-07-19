2 ‘unconfirmed’ fin sightings temporarily close Duxbury Beach

Duxbury Beach was temporarily closed for an hour early Sunday after two “unconfirmed” fin sightings.

The Duxubury police’s Beach Operations reported the first sighting on Twitter at 11:30 a.m. from the pedestrian walk on the residents’ beach.

The second sighting came from the second crossover, reported on social media at 11:50 a.m.

It was a busy day for the beach as officials reported that its overflow lot for non-residents was full as of just after 10:30 a.m.

In 2018, Massachusetts had its first fatal shark attack since 1936, and another man was injured when he was bitten. Last year, there were more sharks tagged than ever.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer lifeguards on duty this year – just 40 percent of the usual amount were hired by the National Seashore, and just four of the Cape’s six public beaches will have them.