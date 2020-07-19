2 ‘unconfirmed’ fin sightings temporarily close Duxbury Beach

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Duxbury Beach was temporarily closed for an hour early Sunday after two “unconfirmed” fin sightings.

The Duxubury police’s Beach Operations reported the first sighting on Twitter at 11:30 a.m. from the pedestrian walk on the residents’ beach. 

The second sighting came from the second crossover, reported on social media at 11:50 a.m.  

It was a busy day for the beach as officials reported that its overflow lot for non-residents was full as of just after 10:30 a.m.

In 2018, Massachusetts had its first fatal shark attack since 1936, and another man was injured when he was bitten. Last year, there were more sharks tagged than ever. 

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer lifeguards on duty this year – just 40 percent of the usual amount were hired by the National Seashore, and just four of the Cape’s six public beaches will have them.

