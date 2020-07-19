19 Teen Movie Actors Who Deserve More Credit

Where are their awards???
We asked the Community which actors were waaaaaay better than the teen movies they were in. Here’s what they said:
1.
Lana Condor in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
2.
Logan Lerman in the Percy Jackson movies
3.
Amandla Stenberg in The Hate U Give
4.
Dylan O’Brien in The Maze Runner movies
5.
Gabrielle Union in Bring It On
6.
Hana Mae Lee in the Pitch Perfect movies
7.
Ashley Tisdale in the High School Musical movies
8.
Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles
9.
Mae Whitman in The Duff
10.
Geraldine Viswanathan in Blockers
11.
Emma Stone in Easy A
12.
Timothée Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights
13.
Sean Patrick Thomas in Save the Last Dance
14.
Joey King *and* Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth
15.
Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls
16.
Leah Lewis in The Half of It
17.
Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
18.
Billie Lourd in Booksmart
19.
And finally, Robert Pattinson in the Twilight movies
