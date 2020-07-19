Home Entertainment 19 Teen Movie Actors Who Deserve More Credit

Where are their awards???

We asked the Community which actors were waaaaaay better than the teen movies they were in. Here’s what they said:

1.

Lana Condor in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before


Netflix

“She brought a lot of charm and vulnerability to Lara Jean. She went above and beyond, instead of just acting like the typical ‘girl next door’ trope.”

—ellabella03

2.

Logan Lerman in the Percy Jackson movies


20th Century Fox

“Logan Lerman was PERFECT as Percy Jackson. It’s so sad that the movie didn’t live up to his and the book’s potential. I just hope they get him for the remake!”

—angelabrillo

3.

Amandla Stenberg in The Hate U Give


20th Century Fox

“Okay, we all know Amandla Stenberg was amazing in Everything, Everything, but what about The Hate U Give? I feel like she portrayed Starr really well. It’s like that role was meant for her.”

—lovelyluvs

4.

Dylan O’Brien in The Maze Runner movies


20th Century Studios

“Dylan O’Brien carried the Maze Runner series! The movies had so much potential because the book was just nice, but the script ended up being so boring. However, Dylan’s acting was SO good. You could totally believe his desperation to save the people just by looking into his eyes.”

—angelabrillo

5.

Gabrielle Union in Bring It On

6.

Hana Mae Lee in the Pitch Perfect movies


Universal

“She was always so mysterious and her character said the funniest things, but we never fully heard her voice. Then, by the last movie, she finally started talking and told us why she never did. She really just tied the movies together.”

—swindexia_182318

7.

Ashley Tisdale in the High School Musical movies


Disney

“Sharpay was easily the best character in the franchise and had all the best songs. You can’t change my mind.”

—d461e63afd

8.

Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles


Universal

“The rest of the movie is a total mess — it’s super offensive and should stay in the past… but Sam’s internal monologue? Perfect! Just watch her reaction to her parents forgetting her birthday. It’s hilarious and iconic!”

—books_baking_broadway

9.

Mae Whitman in The Duff

10.

Geraldine Viswanathan in Blockers

11.

Emma Stone in Easy A


Screen Gems

“She was such a likable character. She was snarky, hilarious, and smart, without being overly insecure or obsessed about looks like a typical teen movie character. Her banter with Amanda Bynes was hilarious and it was so refreshing to see a confident female main character. Also, her family was awesome!”

—books_baking_broadway

12.

Timothée Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights


A24

“The plot falls apart throughout the movie, but Timmy’s charisma keeps it going and makes you wanna finish it.”

—jennarortiz2

13.

Sean Patrick Thomas in Save the Last Dance

14.

Joey King *and* Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth


Netflix

“The movie is cheesy and would’ve been really hard to watch if these two weren’t in it. They had great chemistry and they’re both phenomenal actors. Just watch anything else they’ve been in.”

—brimack515

15.

Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls


Paramount

“The very obvious answer here is Rachel McAdams as Regina George. I mean, the movie was supposed to be about Lindsay Lohan’s character, but to this day, Regina remains the most iconic character from that movie.”

—wndysn

16.

Leah Lewis in The Half of It

17.

Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You


Netflix

“He was the only reason I even bothered watching the movie.”

—the_annihilator7

18.

Billie Lourd in Booksmart


United Artists Releasing

“No one else could have played Gigi better than Billie. She was amazing! Her comedic timing was on point and suuuuuper underrated.”

—mollball03

19.

And finally, Robert Pattinson in the Twilight movies


Summit Entertainment

“I will not accept arguments or criticism for this opinion.”

—mlward

