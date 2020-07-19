10 Minutes of Happiness: Fatima Sana Shaikh on all the things she loves

















She got the audience rooting for her with her puppy dog eyes and a cute face in Chachi 420 as a child star and now she’s one of the strongest newcomers in the industry. Yes, we’re talking about Fatima Sana Shaikh who packed a punch with her film Dangal and won millions of hearts around the globe. She’s carefree, lively and has no filters. Fatima is the bubbly young actor with a solid command on her craft.





Catching up with her in the final episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness, host Rahul Gangwani indulges in one of the most candid chats with the actor. From her undying love for Shah Rukh Khan to her rumoured link-up with co-star Sanya Malhotra, Fatima spilt the beans on it all in this exclusive chat.





Watch her shooting the breeze in this episode now.