WSL cancels 2020 championship announces revamped 2021 schedule

The World Surfing League has officially scrapped their 2020 championship tour and drastically revamped the 2021 edition.

The 2021 Championship Tour season will be recalibrated, starting at Pipeline in December for the men and at Honolua in November for the women, with the season to conclude in September 2021.

“With the health and safety of athletes, fans, employees, and the local communities remaining the organisation’s top priorities, and considering the challenges of international travel currently, the WSL has officially canceled the 2020 CT and Qualifying Series (QS) season,” it was announced on the WSL website.

“The 2021 tour will start in November 2020 in Maui, Hawaii for the women and in December 2020 in Oahu, Hawaii for the men, subject to the approval of the State of Hawaii and local government agencies, as well as effective protocols that allow for safe international travel.

“The 2021 CT season will finish with ‘The WSL Finals,’ a new single-day World Title Event in September 2021.”

Kelly Slater of the United States surfs during the Billabong Pipe Masters (Getty)

The decision comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which affected numerous stops in the WSL championship.

“After careful consideration and extensive discussions with key stakeholders, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Championship Tour and Qualifying Series seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” WSL CEO Erik Logan said in a video.

“While we firmly believe that surfing is amongst the sports best suited for competition to be held safely during the age of unresolved COVID, we have huge respect for the ongoing concerns of many in our community as the world works to resolve this.”

Some of key format changes to the 2021 season include:

‘The WSL Finals’: World Titles to be decided in a single-day event called ‘The WSL Finals’ featuring the top five men and women after the 10-event CT season in a “surf-off format”.

Equal number of women’s and men’s CT events: The 2021 CT will include 10 events each for both the women and the men, and both men and women competing at Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

Seasonality of the tour: The revised schedule will be updated to create distinct seasons between the CT and the Challenger Series (CS). Starting in 2021, the CS will run from August through to December. The QS will run through to the end of June 2021 and determine who has qualified for the Challenger Series. Points from QS events that were completed in 2020 will carry over into 2021.

The reaction to the huge changes to the WSL have been received positively by the big names in surfing.

“I’m really excited about these new format changes,” two-time WSL champion Tyler Wright said.

“As someone that has spent a lot of time out with injury and on the couch in the last few years as a professional spectator, I feel that change is good and needed. Having Tahiti come back on the schedule will be interesting and challenging. It will take us a few years to get our feet and positioning in. However, with the next generation of strong and talented women coming through I think we’ll soon have Tahiti specialists.”

“The WSL format, timeline and location updates will make for a very exciting and intense 2021 tour and World Title chase,” two-time champion John Florence said.

“It’s great being a part of the WSL, especially as we evolve and adapt to new challenges. I look forward to competing in this new era.”