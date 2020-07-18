Win a Bell TCL 10 Pro in our latest contest

TCL is known for many things, mainly an array of TV options, releasing BlackBerry-branded smartphones, and a line-up of Alcatel devices. However, a new addition has come into play with its first branded smartphones under the TCL name with the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L.
If you’re interested in checking these out, head over to our review here of both smartphones.
The good news is that we have a TCL 10 Pro up for grabs in our latest contest, courtesy of Bell.
The TCL Pro retails for $700 and comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display (2,340×1,080 pixels), powered by a Snapdragon 675 chip with 6GB RAM, a quad-camera setup, 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10 out-of-the-box with a promised upgrade to Android 11.
This contest ends July 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.