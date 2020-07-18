Why Troian Bellisario Had “Extreme Anxiety” at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

“They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s. You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition,” she continued.

The Clara star explained that she never “needed a fascinator in my life,” so the fashion accessory was new to her. “Here I was trying to walk this tightrope of ‘don’t go too big, don’t go too small.’ It was a nightmare,” she expressed.

Before the royal wedding, the 34-year-old recalled the conversation she had with her stylist over the headpiece.

“My stylist, Annabelle Harron, is actually an Aussie, and I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, ‘Annabelle, this is not a full hat.’ And she said, ‘It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering,'” Troian shared.

Adding, “And I was like, ‘If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.’ And she said, ‘Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!'”