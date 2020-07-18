Wall St.’s Q2 Earnings Season Gets Off To Mixed Start Amid Covid-19 Impact By .com





By Jesse Cohen

.com – Stocks on Wall Street put in an uneven performance last week as investors weighed a mixed start to the second-quarter corporate earnings season.

For the week, the and rose 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively, while the lost 1.1%.

Kicking off , Netflix (NASDAQ:) tumbled 6.5% on Friday after the video streaming giant reported that missed analyst expectations and forecast slower-than-expected subscriber growth for the rest of the year.

Before Netflix, all eyes were on results from the financial sector.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) reported better-than-expected on Tuesday thanks to a massive surge in trading revenue.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) reported that easily beat analyst expectations on Wednesday, driven by a 93% surge in trading revenue.

In contrast, Wells Fargo (NYSE:) suffered a and slashed its dividend to 10 cents per share.

Next week, shifts into high gear with reports expected from market heavyweights including (NASDAQ:), (NASDAQ:), and (NASDAQ:).

