Wall St.’s Q2 Earnings Season Gets Off To Mixed Start Amid Covid-19 Impact By .com

.com – Stocks on Wall Street put in an uneven performance last week as investors weighed a mixed start to the second-quarter corporate earnings season.
For the week, the and rose 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively, while the lost 1.1%.
Kicking off , Netflix (NASDAQ:) tumbled 6.5% on Friday after the video streaming giant reported that missed analyst expectations and forecast slower-than-expected subscriber growth for the rest of the year.
Before Netflix, all eyes were on results from the financial sector.
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) reported better-than-expected on Tuesday thanks to a massive surge in trading revenue.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) reported that easily beat analyst expectations on Wednesday, driven by a 93% surge in trading revenue.
In contrast, Wells Fargo (NYSE:) suffered a and slashed its dividend to 10 cents per share.
Next week, shifts into high gear with reports expected from market heavyweights including (NASDAQ:), (NASDAQ:), and (NASDAQ:).
