Viola Davis ‘Beyond Excited’ to Collaborate With Gina Prince-Bythewood for ‘The Woman King’

WENN

Inspired by a true story, the action drama follows the events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African nations in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Viola Davis is joining forces with director Gina Prince-Bythewood for the action drama “The Woman King“.

Inspired by a true story, the film follows the events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African nations in the 18th and 19th centuries. Davis will star as Nanisca, a general in an all-female military unit. The script focuses on her and her daughter Nawi as they battle the French and neighboring tribes who have brutalised their people.

Cathy Schulman will produce under her Welle Entertainment, along with Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and actress Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

“We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. It’s time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hands, it will be a gamechanger. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy,” said Davis and Tennon in a statement.

The news comes following the release of Prince-Bythewood’s “The Old Guard” on Netflix.