Victoria Beckham Plans Lifestyle Brand to Rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

WENN

The former Spice Girls member has reportedly trademarked her name and initial in preparations for the upcoming launch of her health and lifestyle empire.

Victoria Beckham is reportedly planning to launch a health and lifestyle empire in the U.S.

The Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer has been granted official permission to sell beauty and well-being products, in a venture that is said to rival Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop brand.

According to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper, the star has trademarked “Victoria Beckham” and her “VB” initials, giving her legal protection over her products such as oils, creams and candles.

“The Beckhams are huge in the States,” an insider said. “Victoria’s products are likely to be lapped up and provide her with a lucrative leap into the international market.”

The new venture comes after the star launched her Victoria Beckham Beauty line last year (19). Representatives for the star offered no comment when approached by WENN.