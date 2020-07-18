Venezuela Bans Crypto Mining From Public Housing By Cointelegraph

Venezuela Bans Crypto Mining From Public Housing
Venezuelan Minister of Habitat and Housing Ildemaro Villarroel announced today that crypto mining operations won’t be allowed in any state-owned housing or neighborhoods that are part of the “Gran Misión Vivienda” project (Great Home Mission).
During an official speech on July 15, Villaroel stated that any kind of equipment related to crypto mining is banned in public housing due to “high power consumption” and for widely “violating” the government’s electrical supply policy.
