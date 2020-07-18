US Law Enforcement Is Watching for Bitcoin Drug Purchases on Darknet By Cointelegraph

US Law Enforcement Is Watching for Bitcoin Drug Purchases on Darknet



Seven years ago, agents from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation busted into a San Francisco Public Library to arrest Ross Ulbricht, the mastermind behind the Silk Road. Launched in 2011, the Silk Road was the first modern darknet market where anonymous users could purchase illicit drugs, weapons and other illegal goods using (BTC).

Although the Silk Road was shut down in 2013 following Ulbricht’s arrest, many individuals still use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to purchase illicit drugs from darknet markets. For example, a recent press release issued by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, states that over the past year, there has been an increase of drug-related investigations involving Navy personnel. Many of these individuals have specifically been caught purchasing LSD using crypto on darknet markets. The release notes:

