U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dealing with cancer recurrence

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

Court hears arguments again in October

Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August, when she was treated for a cancerous tumour on her pancreas.

Ginsburg, who was appointed by former U.S. president Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer.

In addition to the tumour on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

She has also endured other health setbacks in recent years, including breaking her ribs in a fall in late 2018.

The court has finished hearing arguments for the 2019-20 term. Several cases that were to be presented before the court the past term were postponed until October, in the next term, due to the coronavirus pandemic.