U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Battling Liver Cancer

WENN

The member of America’s highest court opens up on her health woes, claiming she has been undergoing chemotherapy after a periodic scan and biopsy reveal she has lesions on her liver.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is battling cancer again.

The 87 year old, who has sat on America’s highest court since 1993, was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (15Jul20) after suffering from an infection, and on Friday she opened up about her latest health woe.

The legal icon, who was the subject of the 2018 films “RBG” and “On the Basis of Sex“, has been undergoing a course of chemotherapy since May after a periodic scan in February, followed by a biopsy, revealed lesions on her liver.

She insists the chemotherapy is “yielding positive results” and she will remain a member of the Supreme Court throughout her treatment.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” she said in a statement.