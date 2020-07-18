U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A patient is brought to Jackson Health Center by paramedics wearing protective clothing in Miami

() – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 3,630,587 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 74,710 cases, and said the number of deaths had risen by 918 to 138,782.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier.(https://

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

