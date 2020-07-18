‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Treated at Respiratory Unit After Heart Attack

YouTube

The 77-year-old actress has been admitted into a long-term care facility following a series of serious health issues including a heart attack and kidney infection.

“Two and a Half Men” actress Conchata Ferrell is on a respirator in a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack.

The 77-year-old star, who played Berta on the hit comedy, has battled a variety of health issues ever since she was hospitalised with a kidney infection in Charleston, West Virginia in December (19).

She spent much of January recuperating at her home in Charleston, where she also underwent physical therapy, but she was hospitalised again in May (20) as she struggled to overcome an illness linked to her prior infection.

Ferrell was placed in the intensive care unit for more than four weeks, during which she went into cardiac arrest, and now the actress is requiring around-the-clock care.

Her husband, Arnie, tells TMZ she is stable and semi-conscious, but requires a respirator and is on dialysis.

“It’s going to be a while before there’s any recovery,” he shares. “It’s all neurological. There’s nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best.”