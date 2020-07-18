Twitter says hackers downloaded account info, which may include DMs, of up to 8 accounts via its "Your Twitter Data,quot; tool, but none of the 8 were verified users (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Sean Hollister / The Verge:

Twitter says hackers downloaded account info, which may include DMs, of up to 8 accounts via its “Your Twitter Data,rdquo; tool, but none of the 8 were verified users  —  But it sounds like the attackers didn’t get Biden’s data cache,nbsp; —  On Friday evening, Twitter issued …

