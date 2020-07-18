Twitter Makes Fun Of Drake’s Back Tattoos: “Looks Like A Zoom Meeting”

Drake is currently in Barbados, hanging out with Rihanna’s family and stopping by her childhood home, But while all that’s going on, MTO News has confirmed that Drake is getting roasted across the internet for the tattoos on his back.

Whenever he takes off his shirt, it seems as if he has a new tattoo. While his back tattoos may not be too recent, people are noticing them for the first time this week and they’re not going easy on him.

“They said Draketattoos look like a zoom meeting,” joked one person on Twitter, calling out how there are just a bunch of random faces on the man’s back. “Drake has the worst tattoos ever. They don’t even look bad they just look so unorganised,” said another.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, is one of Among the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 170 million records sold, Drake is ranked as the world’s highest-certified digital singles artist by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

He has won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record 27 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards and three Juno Awards. Drake also holds several Billboard chart records; he has the most top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (tied with Madonna), the most charted songs (209) of any artists in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 songs in a single week (27), the most time on the Hot 100 (431 weeks), and the most Hot 100 debuts in a week (22). He also has the most number-one singles on the Hot Rap Songs, Hot R,amp;B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rhythmic Charts.