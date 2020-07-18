Twitter Is Body Shaming Pop Star Dua Lipa; ‘Saggy Boobs At 24’!!

Pop star Dua Lipa is one of the biggest stars in the world – and this morning she’s trending on the social media platform Twitter for all the wrong reasons. MTO News has learned that some Tweeters are body shaming the Gen Z singer.

Dua was spotted out in NYC yesterday, with her boyfriend – Gigi Hadid’s brother. And she wore an off fitting blouse that squished her breasts.

Pics of Dua’s squished boobs started quickly trending on Twitter, as people were calling her breasts “saggy for a 24 year old.”

