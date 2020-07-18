Twitter Has Been Trying to Hire Senior Security Engineers for Two Months By Cointelegraph

According to the company’s job search, Twitter posted several key job descriptions pertaining to company security two months ago. The company was (and still seems to be) hiring for a senior infrastructure security engineer, senior security engineer, two senior application security engineers and staff product manager for security and data protection among several others.

If the company’s jobs site is any indication, Twitter has been openly hiring for security positions in the months leading up to this week’s notorious hack.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.