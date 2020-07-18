Twitter Has Been Trying to Hire Senior Security Engineers for Two Months By Cointelegraph

Twitter Has Been Trying to Hire Senior Security Engineers for Two Months
If the company’s jobs site is any indication, Twitter has been openly hiring for security positions in the months leading up to this week’s notorious hack.
According to the company’s job search, Twitter posted several key job descriptions pertaining to company security two months ago. The company was (and still seems to be) hiring for a senior infrastructure security engineer, senior security engineer, two senior application security engineers and staff product manager for security and data protection among several others.
