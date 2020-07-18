Twitter Cancels Lily-Rose Depp Amid Racist Accusation

Instagram

An Instagram personality named Ama Eliana claims that the daughter of Johnny Depp and her friends were ‘mean girls of the school,’ adding that Lily ‘said numerous and problematic things.’

–

Lily-Rose Depp has been put under fire ever since someone accused her of being racist. An Instagram personality named Ama Eliana recently took to Instagram Stories to share some stories about her experience interacting with the actress, and it was nowhere good.

Even though she didn’t name names in her posts, she made it clear that she was talking about Lily. In one of the posts, she described the daughter of Johnny Depp and her friends as the “mean girls of the school,” before accusing her of mocking her. “One of them RECENTLY SAID I COULDN’T SPEAK PROPER ENGLISH ?!?! Lmfao,” she said.

“And I can say that cause she is filthy rich white has 2 celebrity parents and has said numerous and problematic things… so me saying she look like alien ain’t s**t compared to what she said about black women,” Ama added in another post.

Lily has yet to respond to the post, but her friend True Whitaker has come to her defense. But Ama was quick to hit back by saying, “I said because she’s racist and bullies others idk why you siding with a white person.” Ama later called the daughter of Forest Whitaker “evil” and claimed that she “lets her white friends say n***a.”

Following the accusation, the hashtag “Lily-Rose Depp Is Over Party” began trending on social media with a lot of people blasting the “Yoga Hosers” actress. “Not me up here simping for Lily Rose Depp, making her my queen and she hates my black a** for being black l. I hate it here so damn much,” one said, while someone admitted to not being surprised because “all her friends are white.”

“Disgusting!!! Wh*te women never fail to not shock me,” one more person commented. “lily rose depp is racist?? s**t i cant trust any white person anymore.”