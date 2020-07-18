Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Appear to React to Tyra Banks Being Announced as New ‘DWTS’ Host

WENN/FayesVision

This arrives after the former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ host was revealed to replace Tom and Erin as the hosts of the ABC dancing competition in addition to serving as executive producer.

ABC didn’t waste a long time to reveal that Tyra Banks will be taking over the hosting duties on “Dancing With the Stars” from OG host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, July 15, Tom and Erin seemingly shared their reaction to the matter.

“I guess I won’t be getting back my monogrammed towels,” so Tom wrote not long after Tyra was named as the new host of the show in addition to serving as executive producer. Erin apparently caught wind of the tweet and jokingly responded, “You got towels @TomBergeron??” alongside a winking and a laughing emojis.

Playing along with Erin, Tom replied, “I’m sorry this is how you had to find out.”

In the replies, meanwhile, fans expressed their disappointment over them being replaced on the ballroom competition series. “Are you kidding me???? They fired two white hosts and replaced them with a black host and nobody is calling them out for discrimination? I’m all for diversity, but this was wrong. I hope you and @ErinAndrews sue them! @ABCNetwork ABC and @DancingABC are banned in my home!” a passionate fan wrote to Tom.

Some others assumed that Tyra would be hosting “Dancing with the Stars” for too long. “You’ll be back. Tyra will quit DWTS like she quits everything else. No shade, just the truth,” one user believed. Echoing the sentiment, another person added, “Tyra did 1 season on AGT. Apparently she’s the get around girl. The ratings will fall. Im not watching.”

Tyra was named as the new host just one day after ABC confirmed Tom and Erin’s exits. “I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances,” Tyra said in a statement on Tuesday, July 14. “It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

It was reported that the former “America’s Got Talent” host, who also used to host “America’s Next Top Model“, was in talks with the Alphabet network long before it cut ties with Tom and Erin. As for the upcoming season of “DWTS”, there is still no detail about how “DWTS” will proceed amid coronavirus pandemic. However, one of the certain things about the new season is that “The Bachelor” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe will appear on the show.