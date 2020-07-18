Thorpe park ‘stabbing’ incident sees police put theme park ‘into lockdown’

Reports of a ‘stabbing’ at Thorpe Park have seen one distressed park-goer describe seeing ‘blood all over the floor’.

Police have reportedly put the popular amusement park into lockdown with a large number of emergency vehicles deployed at the scene.

Shocked on-lookers took to social media to say a stabbing had taken place – though these reports have yet to be varied.

One father who was visiting with his kids, claims he saw paramedics treating at least one apparent victim on a bridge inside the park.

While one mother said her daughter had been warned to remain in the theme park and not attempt to leave.

Some reports claim people have since been allowed to leave – but say that there are huge queues to get out.

Katherine Duke told Mirror Online : “Me and some friends are just leaving Thorpe Park – they are now allowing people out but it is crawling with police and the bridge is taped off and guarded by police as a crime scene.

“Absolutely huge crowds leaving with zero social distancing between visitors in place.”

Jordan Mallett, 21, spoke to Mirror Online shortly after leaving the park today.

He said: “We went to leave the park and there was a man on the floor on the bridge to the exit.

“Police and ambulances sharply attended the scene and when we got a clear look the area was covered by a black tent.

“Thorpe Park staff opened a few more rides for us to go back to while they made a safe route for park visitors to exit via.

“However after two hours we left and there were still signs on blood on the floor which obviously isn’t nice for children to witness on the way out.

“There were about 20 police cars on the scene when we left.”

Tony Stone has told SurreyLive he is currently at Thorpe Park with his children who have been shaken by the incident.

Mr Stone said: “I’m here with my children who are very concerned and upset.

“We could see paramedics working on someone on the bridge. We have been told to come back in the park.”

Mr Stone later said that as they were allowed to exit the theme park, he saw “blood all over the floor”.

One commented: “Some absolutely heartbreaking rumours coming out of Thorpe Park now.

“Apparently a stabbing has occurred on the bridge.

“The park has made the right decision to keep rides open whilst they deal with the situation. Stay safe everyone.”

One person tweeted: “Rides closed everyone was leaving but they had to hold everyone back so rides have reopened while the incident is dealt with. (sic).”

A visitor to the park today said: “Just left Thorpe Park after being locked in there after 2 hours due to a stabbing, who on earth takes a knife to a family theme park? Strange world we live in!!”

Another tweeted: “Unreal day at Thorpe Park! Leaving the park now and friends and I are all okay but something went down here today.

“The police wouldn’t let any of us leave, they had a screen across the bridge which they’ve taken down, and had a police dog underneath the bridge.”

Another said: “If you’re at thorpe park right now, please stay safe and be respectful to the staff,amp;management who are doing what they can to keep the rides running.”

Thorpe Park reopened just earlier this month after closing due to the coronavirus lockdown.