This week in AC Video: Surface Duo rumors, Pixel 5 leaks, and a Pixel 4 revisit!

The first time I saw Microsoft's upcoming Surface Duo foldable was at the company's Surface Event last October, and according to rumors, it's finally nearly ready to launch. This unique device isn't categorized as a phone — at least, not by Microsoft — but it can still make and take calls, and features two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays held together by a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it in a variety of different scenarios. Zac Bowden at our companion site Windows Central recently did a deep dive on the Surface Duo's customized Android 10 experience, which was built in collaboration with Movial. The Surface Duo features Surface Pen support, fast charging, and more, but it also lacks support for some modern features like 5G, wireless charging, and even NFC. Want to know more about the Surface Duo? Watch our rumors video and find out when you can expect it to go on sale! WTF is going on with the Google Pixel 5? (and Pixel 4a 5G!)

It’s anybody’s guess what’s going on with the 2020 Pixel lineup at this point. We’ve been seeing leaks and rumors for months pointing to multiple variants of a Pixel 4a, only for more recent findings to suggest a one-size-fits-all approach instead. Now we’re starting to see Pixel 5 renders, as well, with a … rear-mounted fingerprint sensor? This seems out of character for any 2020 flagship, but it’s especially strange considering the Pixel 4’s move to Face Unlock last year. It’s also looking like we’ll be seeing a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a, and we finally have a possible date for a Pixel 4a announcement! It’s a lot to keep track of, but thankfully Alex’s video goes over everything we know so far — and everything we thought we knew before. Give it a watch and get up to speed on the upcoming Pixel series before watching our next video. Google Pixel 4 Re-Review: Worth it 9 months later?