This week in AC Video: Surface Duo rumors, Pixel 5 leaks, and a Pixel 4 revisit!

We may all be stuck at home for the most part these days, but that isn’t stopping us from making the best videos we can on the latest tech. In fact, we’ve actually ramped up our production schedule in recent months, and to highlight some of our work, we’re starting a weekly roundup on all of the most recent videos to hit the Android Central YouTube channel.
Microsoft Surface Duo: Coming sooner than you think!
The first time I saw Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo foldable was at the company’s Surface Event last October, and according to rumors, it’s finally nearly ready to launch. This unique device isn’t categorized as a phone — at least, not by Microsoft — but it can still make and take calls, and features two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays held together by a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it in a variety of different scenarios.
Zac Bowden at our companion site Windows Central recently did a deep dive on the Surface Duo’s customized Android 10 experience, which was built in collaboration with Movial. The Surface Duo features Surface Pen support, fast charging, and more, but it also lacks support for some modern features like 5G, wireless charging, and even NFC. Want to know more about the Surface Duo? Watch our rumors video and find out when you can expect it to go on sale!
WTF is going on with the Google Pixel 5? (and Pixel 4a 5G!)
It’s anybody’s guess what’s going on with the 2020 Pixel lineup at this point. We’ve been seeing leaks and rumors for months pointing to multiple variants of a Pixel 4a, only for more recent findings to suggest a one-size-fits-all approach instead. Now we’re starting to see Pixel 5 renders, as well, with a … rear-mounted fingerprint sensor? This seems out of character for any 2020 flagship, but it’s especially strange considering the Pixel 4’s move to Face Unlock last year.
It’s also looking like we’ll be seeing a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a, and we finally have a possible date for a Pixel 4a announcement! It’s a lot to keep track of, but thankfully Alex’s video goes over everything we know so far — and everything we thought we knew before. Give it a watch and get up to speed on the upcoming Pixel series before watching our next video.
Google Pixel 4 Re-Review: Worth it 9 months later?
I’ve spent more time with the Pixel 4 in the last year than with any other phone, and that’s for one reason: the camera. Well, cameras, but I honestly still wish Google would have opted for an ultra-wide secondary lens instead of the 2x telephoto we got. The recent beta builds of Android 11 have refreshed the Pixel 4 and made it feel like a new phone all over again, with great new features like an extended power menu with quicker access to Google Pay and smart home controls, and a fresh new music playback interface.
The Pixel 4’s cameras are still capable of taking incredible photos, thanks to Google’s specialized image processing tech and features like Night Sight and Astrophotography mode. I still love the 90Hz refresh rate, and the phone is the perfect size for my hands, though its small size comes at the cost of a tiny battery. In fact, battery life is the sole reason I don’t still carry the Pixel 4 — if anything, I’m keeping my hopes up for the Pixel 4a. Watch our re-review to see sample photos from the Pixel 4 and how the Android 11 betas have improved the Pixel experience!
If you’re interested in seeing more coverage on the latest mobile tech (and chances are, you probably are if you’re reading this), be sure to subscribe to Android Central on YouTube! We’re coming up on the busy smartphone season again, with the Galaxy Note 20 and plenty of other phones right around the corner.