The Best Subreddits for 2019

Reddit—the self-proclaimed “front page of the internet”— has something for everybody. It doesn’t matter what you’re interested in. Whether it’s popular and mainstream or niche and obscure, we can pretty much guarantee that you’ll find a community of other enthusiasts on Reddit. No joke—there are vibrant communities dedicated to everything from the beauty of statistics to Photoshopping bird beaks onto bears. So rest assured, there’s something on Reddit you’ll like. The trick is wading through all the nonsense and finding the good stuff—so we compiled a modest list of the best subreddits Reddit has to offer.

r/Futurology

Like reading about technology, but don’t care about Apple’s latest earnings report or the latest Facebook controversy? Skip your visit to /r/technology and head on over to Futurology. It’s all about the biggest, sexiest, and most ambitious technologies that humanity is currently working on. Exoskeletons, space travel, biohacking, transhumanism, gene therapy –you’ll find all of that and more in this sub.

r/Nonononoyes

In this subreddit, people post clips of times when things appear to be going horribly wrong, but then disaster is somehow averted at the last minute. This can be anything—cars narrowly avoiding catastrophic accidents, miraculous recoveries from athletes, or even animals escaping from predators. You never know what you’ll find in this sub, but it’s always exciting.

r/ReverseAnimalRescue

This one is fun for the whole family. Basically, people take videos and GIFs of people rescuing animals, then run them in reverse to make it look like nonchalant animal abuse. It’s fantastic. Since you’re just watching a reversed clip and not a true depiction of the actual event, you don’t have to feel guilty about laughing when the guy stuffs a kitten down a sewer drain, lowers a kangaroo into a swimming pool, or drops a bear onto a trampoline and sends him flying up into a tree.

r/NatureIsFuckingLit

There are a lot of good animal-related subs on Reddit, but r/NatureIsFuckingLit is definitely the best place to go if you’re after fascinating, awe-inspiring, and downright impressive footage of nature. It’s basically Planet Earth’s greatest hits, conveniently presented in a smattering of pictures, GIFs, and short video clips. The community is also pretty hilarious, and the comments are almost as good as the posts themselves.

r/Gifs

We tried not to put too many Default subreddits on this list, but /r/gifs is too great to overlook. As one of Reddit’s largest and most active subs, it’s filled with a nearly endless torrent of content from all over the web. And that’s what makes it great. On any given day, /r/gifs offers a glimpse into what’s happening not only on the internet, but also in the world at large. If something important, amazing, or memorable happened today, you can bet that a relevant clip of the event will end up in this sub. Viral video clips, crazy new technologies, art installations, natural disasters, breaking news, relevant moments in history—it’s all here, in the quickest and most easily digestible format possible.

r/Instant_regret

If you like clips of people doing stupid and misguided things, then immediately regretting their decisions, then this sub is for you. It’s glorious—you can basically sit back and marvel at how dumb some people are, while simultaneously feeding your own ego and reinforcing the notion that your decision-making skills are vastly superior to that of the general populace.

r/Photoshop_Battles

Even if you’re not good enough at Photoshop to participate in the “battles,” this sub is definitely worth a visit. The premise is pretty simple: Users submit pictures that are ripe for Photoshopping, and then other members edit and remix the images before posting them in the comment thread. The results are almost always funny, and some are downright impressive. As an added bonus, the community also offers some of the best Photoshop tutorials in existence, making it a great place to hone your PS skills.

r/MemeEconomy

This sub is hilarious. Basically, users talk about memes like they’re stocks, and facetiously try to predict which memes will become popular (or fall out of favor), often with overly enthusiastic, trading floor-style exclamations such as “BUY BUY BUY!” or “SELL SELL SELL!” It’s mostly a jokefest, but buried beneath all the meta-hipster snark and satire, there’s also some good social commentary on trendsetting, virality, and internet culture. Then again, maybe we’re just reading into it too much.

r/IAmA

Probably the most famous subreddit, r/IAmA is a place for people from all walks of life to do informal Q,amp;A sessions. AMAs — short for “ask me anything”– attract all sorts of characters, and are a great way to get firsthand knowledge about what it’s like to be a firefighter, a corporate whistleblower, a NASA scientist, etc. In recent years, the subreddit has even become famous for celebrity AMAs. If you want to hear Jeff Bridges’ advice on how to make a marriage last, or for some reason want to ask Patrick Stewart whether he’d prefer to fight a horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses, those are opportunities you’ll find on r/IAmA.

r/askscience

Like history, science can be a difficult subject to study on your own. As such, why not seek the wisdom of experts? Answers on /r/AskScience are backed up by peer-reviewed sources, ensuring they will be trustworthy, and the rules stifle any attempts to take things off-topic or spread misinformation. Whether you have questions on physics, biology, or any other aspect of the natural world, there is likely someone on this subreddit willing to provide an informed answer. A knowledgeable community and strict rules also help keep AskScience one of the most informative, civil forums on Reddit.

r/DataIsBeautiful

Visualization is a big part of conveying statistics to an audience of laymen. Data sets can be difficult to parse if one is not trained in statistical analysis, but a pie chart or line graph can communicate information about trends quickly and easily. For people who are enthusiastic about statistics or those who like to be able to grasp information at a glance, /r/DataIsBeautiful is a subreddit to subscribe to. The charts and graphs are usually of high quality, both aesthetically and methodologically. The subreddit rules also require that visualizations must link to the corresponding data sources, so it’s easy to scrutinize the methodology behind the stats. The subject matter covers a wide array of interests, including everything from charts of climate trends to statistical breakdowns of the latest television shows.

r/listentothis

The internet has enabled a greater proliferation of music than ever before. From pop icons to obscure bands, it’s all theoretically just a few clicks away. With so much info flowing, however, the signal-to-noise ratio can be horrendous. How can one find musical pearls without wading through so much more muck? Audiophiles looking for music off the beaten path will find themselves at home on /r/listentothis, a community for sharing songs and artists. Posts are categorized in a variety of genres, some of which can be quite odd indeed. If terms like “jazzcore” and “djent” intrigue you, dive down the rabbit hole of /r/listentothis.

r/Books

If you don’t belong to a local book club, it can be difficult to find things to read. On /r/Books, you can find the latest information on popular books and authors, as well as discussions on literature from Homer to Jonathan Franzen. The subreddit regularly features Q,amp;A sessions with notable authors including Jon Ronson, Gillian Flynn, and Patrick Rothfuss. Perhaps most importantly, r/Books follows the Sage’s Rule of Reddit, banning memes and other low-effort posts and requiring that comments maintain a basic level of human decency. Bookworms with an internet connection will find few online communities as nice as /r/Books to satisfy their literary needs.

r/TheOcho

Remember that running gag from the movie Dodgeball, where the dodgeball championship tournament aired on a fictional sports channel called “ESPN8: The Ocho“? Well, somebody decided to take that joke and run with it on Reddit. /r/TheOcho is a place where users post video clips and GIFs of obscure sporting events you’ve probably never heard of. Browse through the top posts, and you’ll find stuff like “shovel boarding,” “bike football,” and even “synchronized fingering” — which we promise isn’t nearly as dirty as it sounds.

SFW Porn Subreddits

Don’t let the awkward naming scheme (who really wants a phrase like “AnimalPorn” in their browser history?) scare you off. These subreddits provide high-quality photographs covering a variety of subjects. Abandoned buildings, wildlife, machinery, and of course, food; there are subs for all these and more. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply someone who wants some nice backgrounds for your desktop, these subreddits are a treasure trove.

r/Games

Although not as popular as r/Gaming, r/Games is a far better place to go if you want a discussion about video games. This is largely due to the strong moderation. The result is a forum primarily composed of articles and discussions about the gaming industry and the technical aspects of the medium. Like many video game communities, r/Games can be prone to occasional bouts of mass hysteria, but strict rules and moderation keep things civil overall.

r/HoldMyRedbull

This is arguably the best of the HoldMy[drink] subfamily. The granddaddy of them all was r/HoldMyBeer, which is a community dedicated to gifs/videos of drunk people (usually rednecks) trying things they probably shouldn’t attempt—all while visibly intoxicated. The popularity of this first sub inspired people to create various offshoots—including ones like r/HoldMyCosmo (the same idea, but specifically for videos of women), and r/HoldMyJuiceBox (kids trying and failing to do things). r/HoldMyRedBull is slightly different, and features people doing extreme, death-defying stunts—and usually succeeding.

r/BrandNewSentence

If you want an extra dash of off-the-wall humor in your life, subscribe to this community. The premise is that people share clips — usually from social media posts and news articles — that contain sentences/phrases so outlandish and creative that it’s likely that they’ve never been written before. If it’s your first visit, sort by Top,gt;All Time, and have yourself a good scroll — I guarantee you’ll enjoy it.

r/PraiseTheCameraMan

There are plenty of subreddits dedicated to sharing incredible video footage, but this is one of my favorites. Instead of just focusing on the content of the video, this sub is all about upvoting outstanding camera work. This means it’s effectively a treasure trove of jaw-droppingly gorgeous clips that’ll make you go “What?! How the hell did they get that shot?!”

r/battlestations

These battlestations are desktop computer setups, filled with ideas about how to arrange your desktop computer space for maximum beauty, efficiency, and coolness. While many of these setups are focused on gaming, that’s far from the only thing you’ll find. There are plenty of people showing off their office computers, at-home workstations, and systems meant more for general entertainment. It’s a great place to find inspiration, new gadgets to add to your computer setup, or solutions for fitting a great battlestation in a smaller space.

r/todayilearned

TodayILearned is filled with interesting facts that can easily take you down rabbit holes for hours, providing readers with bite-sized facts that, well, lots of people don’t know. Much of it is science and history but topics cover all kinds of fields. If you like the idea of learning new stuff every day, like how dragonflies are the most successful predator on earth, or how famous climbs in Mt. Everest have collapsed from earthquakes, this is the place you should be.

r/RenewableEnergy

This subreddit is a great place to stop by and learn the latest about environmental technology, new green ideas, super-smart sustainability efforts, and similar topics. While much of the subreddit is devoted to the latest regulations, environmental startups, and the latest green technology, you can also find answers to common sustainability questions, advice on what green tech to buy, and much more.

r/Showerthoughts

We’ve all had those experiences where we drift off in the shower and have a peculiar –perhaps even profound — thought. This subreddit is made to share such thoughts. It’s not really about facts, but about unique perspectives that can make you rethink things. The result is a bunch of sayings that range from “The voice in your head also changes from a child’s to an adult with you as you grow up” to “We have iPad Air, Kindle Fire, and Google Earth. All we need now is Microsoft Water.”

r/100yearsago

As the name suggests, this subreddit is filled with posts about what happened 100 years ago, today. This is a great advantage because it means there’s always something new to look at each day, and the forum is filled with fascinating photos, quotes, newspaper clippings, and more from a century ago (currently the 1920s, of course, which has a lot to offer). It’s fun for history buffs but even casual fans will find a lot of interesting tidbits here. Sometimes a decade is fudged either way to let in some really interesting content, too.

r/nutrition

Looking for advice on how to create your own diet? Do you want to know if the claims made about a certain food are true or not? Want recipes without a certain food group? All these questions and much more can be answered on r/nutrition. No matter what kind of eating you’re interested in, you’ll find helpful tips here, as well as news on the latest food regulations, how to eat healthy, and scientific research on what’s actually nutritious, and what’s just an old wives tale. There’s also plenty of goal-oriented info for the calorie-counters and the gym rats — something for just about everyone.

r/nextfuckinglevel

This subreddit is an incredible mix-up of, well, incredible things. Amazing photos of natural disasters, fantastic human creations, amazing GIFs of acrobatics, crazy art, awesome inventions, and many other topics populate this busy subreddit. It’s basically an accumulation of everything else Reddit has found to be truly impressive for that day, making it a great way to catch up on the latest awesome stuff as fast as possible.

