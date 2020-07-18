Telus offering $80 and $85 plans with 20GB of data for a limited time

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus launched two new promotional plans that net customers 20GB of data.
The first plan is an $80/20GB ‘Peace of Mind Plus’ offer, while the second is a modified variant of Telus’ typical $85 ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plan that includes 20GB of data instead of the usual 10GB.
Both plans include 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. Additionally, both plans include unlimited nationwide calling and text, picture and video messaging. The plans include voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling as well.
The main difference between the two plans is that Telus’ Peace of Mind Connect plans allow subscribers to connect their smartwatch, tablet or smartwatch to the data, while the Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Plus plans only provides the data for your smartphone. That said, customers can still use data tethering to share their phone’s connection with other devices.
Telus’ regular Peace of Mind plan is also still available. It offers customers 10GB of data for $75 per month. On the Peace of Mind Connect side, subscribers would typically have to get the $100 plan for 20GB of data. For now, the $85/20GB promotion replaces the regular $85/10GB option.
It’s worth noting that Telus has offered similar promotions in the past. However, the carrier previously offered $75/20GB and $85/20GB plans. While this promotion is a little bit more expensive, it’s still a great deal.
You can learn more about Telus’ promotional plans on the company’s website.