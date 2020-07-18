Tegan Nox gay | WWE star explains reaction to coming out via Instagram

WWE star Tegan Nox says she’s had a “99 per cent positive” reaction after coming out as gay.

The 25-year-old NXT wrestler, who featured in this year’s Royal Rumble, came out via Instagram by posting in a photo alongside her girlfriend, Sierra St. Pierre.

“My life has always been a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you’ve found the right one you’re in love with. It was the right time to do that,” Nox, real name Steffanie Newell, told Newsweek.

“The reaction has been great. There are a few people who obviously don’t agree with that, but 99 per cent of the reactions have been positive.

“I’ve got texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It’s great to see that there are so many nice people in the world.”

Nox said that she’d had help from fellow WWE star Sonya Deville, real name Daria Beranato, who is also openly gay.

“I actually talked to Sonya before I even did this. She was a big, big help,” Nox said.

“She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it.

“She’s a massive help with the fans, because my family knew but my fans didn’t. So she helped me bring it out to the public.”