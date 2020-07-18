Tamar Braxton’s Suicide Note Surfaces Amid Hospitalization

WENN

In the note, the songstress expresses how she feels like she’s being treated as nothing but a slave and how she can’t find any way out besides ending her own life.

–

More details surrounding Tamar Braxton‘s suicide attempt have made its way out online. The star had apparently written a suicide note that she meant to post on her Twitter account, but she ultimately sent it to her family instead. Now, the content of the said note has leaked on the Internet.

Obtained by The Blast, the note found Tamar expressing how she felt like she was treated as a slave and how she couldn’t find any way out besides ending her own life. “I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or my beliefs,” so the singer wrote. “I’ve asked Massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love like this. Please help me.”

The Blast also reported that her depression was caused by reality show producers who exploited secrets about her life. In a letter sent to We TV’s executives, Tamar allegedly compared them to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers” and blamed them for turning the Braxtons from a “once happy” group to people who “fight with each other, betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other.”

She added, “All happening because your show has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent, and successful African American family.”

Tamar was rushed to hospital on Thursday night, July 16 after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unconscious in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California. She reportedly took a concoction of alcohol and prescription of pills. According to reports, Tamar is now in stable condition but remains unconscious, and is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

Following the report, many celebrities, including NeNe Leakes and Viola Davis, have offered their prayers as well as reminded people how important mental health is.