Tamar Braxton Allegedly Being Hospitalized After a Possible Overdose

WENN

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star was reportedly staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California when he found her ‘unresponsive’ in their room.

–

Tamar Braxton has reportedly been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in her hotel room on Thursday night (July 16).

The 43-year-old singer was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California when he found her “unresponsive” in the couple’s room.

He called emergency services, claiming Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills, reported The Blast, following which she was taken to hospital.

According to sources, David believes that it was a possible suicide attempt.

Los Angeles Police Department Sources confirmed that they had received a call around 9.45 P.M., reporting that a 43-year-old female had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.” Her condition remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the “Braxton Family Values” star also told The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

It is believed Tamar has been extremely emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV over her new reality show “Get Ya Life”.

Meanwhile, Tamar and David’s “Coupled & Quarantined” YouTube show was cancelled this week, with a message posted on their page reading, “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid).”





“We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”