T.I. Believes Wife Tiny Doesn’t Need an ‘Entanglement’

Instagram

His response to a fan’s only made him got trolled even further, as some people, meanwhile, bring Floyd Mayweather, Jr., who was rumored to be hooking up with the singer, into the discussion.

–

T.I. apparently is confident that no one could ever waver either him or his wife Tiny (Tameka Cottle). The rapper recently gushed over the Xscape singer in one of his Instagram post, prompting a fan to troll him about their marriage.

On Wednesday, July 15, Tip, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., took to the photo-sharing site to share a picture of him and Tiny aboard a boat. “Everything I need…all in one pic. Happy Gday Mrs H. Stay tuned… The best is yet to come,” so he wrote in the caption.

Referencing to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s headline-making “entanglement” with August Alsina, one fan said of Tiny in a comment underneath the post, “She looks like she needs an entanglement.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed. Seemingly unbothered by the suggestion that Tiny should have cheat on him, T.I. replied, “shoot ya shot sir let’s see how that turns out.”

<br />

His response, however, only made him got trolled even further. “Ha! One of the founding fathers of entanglements,” one fan said, referring to T.I.’s past infidelity scandals that almost got him divorced with Tiny. “He really think he sum special,” one other added, while someone else wrote, “he did enough entangling for the both of them.”

“He’s a clown cuz he definitely had his share of entanglements too,” another user slammed Tip. “tip said only HE can have entanglements,” a person sarcastically wrote.

Some people, meanwhile, brought Floyd Mayweather, Jr., who was rumored to be hooking up with the singer, into the discussion. “Mayweather joined the chat,” said a user, with someone else chiming in, “She already had one with Floyd.”

Back in November 2019, T.I. and Tiny stopped by Jada’s “Red Table Talk” to talk about Tip’s past infidelity. In the episode, Tiny shared that she felt the rapper had an affair because she wasn’t timid. “And that’s where he went.. he went and found somebody that he can be like, ‘Hey don’t move…do this, do that.’ …I was not, you know what I’m saying, her,” Tiny said, before Tip raises his hand to signal that he’s ready to tell his side of the story.

Tip and Tiny, who have been married for nearly a decade, almost ended their marriage amid cheating allegation surrounding him in 2017. However, the two managed to work things out.