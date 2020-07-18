Sydney Airport arrivals reduced 350 per day as NSW Government begins charging for hotel quarantine

The number of overseas arrivals flying in to Sydney Airport has been further reduced as the NSW Government scrambles to stop a second wave of COVID-19 reaching the state.

Starting tomorrow, just 350 passengers will be permitted to disembark at the airport each day.

Sydney International Airport has capped overseas arrivals at 350. ()

The further reduction will make returning home even more of a challenge for Australians living overseas, with flights already slashed due to ongoing restrictions.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision was necessary to allow authorities to focus their resources on stamping out community transmission.

“NSW is the gateway to Australia and it is important that passengers returning home do not overrun the capacity of NSW Health and hotel quarantine,” she said in a statement.

New South Wales Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the reduced cap will not only help the management of hotel quarantine but assist NSW in firing up the economy.

“Australians have been given plenty of to return from overseas, and it is incredibly important the volume of returning travellers does not undo the great work of the people of NSW,” Mr Ayres said.