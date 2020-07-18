‘Surviving Joe Exotic’ to Make Small Screen Debut on Animal Planet

Instagram

The new documentary about the ‘Tiger King’ star will feature never-before-seen interviews with the former Oklahoma zookeeper and follow the stories of the big cats rescued from his zoo.

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is returning to TV screens from behind bars in a new documentary special.

“Surviving Joe Exotic” will feature never-before-seen interviews with the former Oklahoma zookeeper, originally filmed for the Wolves and Warriors docuseries on America’s Animal Planet network in 2018.

The footage was shot just months before he was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for a number of charges, including animal abuse and plotting to have his rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, killed off by a hitman, last year (19).

The upcoming show will follow the stories of the big cats rescued from his zoo, The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, including partially-blind tigers Kryxis and Kadira, who had their vision restored with surgery after they were relocated to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana.

It will also include chats with Exotic’s former employees, such as Saff Saffery, who lost an arm to one of his boss’ tigers.





“Surviving Joe Exotic” will air on July 25, four months after the success of Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, which chronicled the murder-for-hire scandal.