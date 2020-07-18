Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 13-19]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 1-8)

The first eight seasons of Bob’s Burgers are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The series follows the Belcher family as they run a hamburger restaurant.

Bob’s Burgers was created by Loren Bouchard (Lucy) and features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin (Archer), John Roberts (Archer), Dan Mintz (Adventure Time), Eugene Mirman (Delocated) and Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls).

It’s important to note that seasons nine and 10, which have already aired, are not on Amazon Prime Video.

Original TV broadcast run date: January 2011 to May 2018 (Fox)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 15th, 2020

Genre: Animated sitcom

Runtime: 150 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

New Girl (full series)

A kooky teacher moves into an apartment with three men.

New Girl was created by Liz Meriwether (No Strings Attached) and stars Zooey Deschanel (500 Days of Summer), Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Max Greenfield (Ugly Betty), Lamorne Morris (BrainRush) and Vancouver’s own Hannah Simone (The NewMusic).

Original TV broadcast run date: September 2011 to May 2018 (Fox)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 15th, 2020

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: 146 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent average

Stream all episodes of New Girl here.

Sons of Anarchy (full series)

Northern California motorcycle club members try to protect their hometown while running guns.

Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam (Queer as Folk), Katey Segal (Married… with children), Mark Boone Junior (The Last Man on Earth), Saskatoon’s own Kim Coates (Bad Blood) and Tommy Flanagan (Wu Assassins).

Original TV broadcast run date: September 2008 to December 2014 (Fox)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 15th, 2020

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: 92 episodes (around 42 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent average

Stream all episodes of Sons of Anarchy here.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Set 25 years after the events of Terminator 2, Dark Fate follows a young woman as she’s hunted by an advanced Terminator from the future, leading an augmented soldier, Sarah Connor and T-800 Terminator to defend her.

Terminator: Dark Fate was directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and stars Terminator series veterans Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as Vancouver’s own Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage) and Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

It’s worth noting that Kapuskasing, Ontario’s James Cameron, director of the first two Terminator movies, produced Dark Fate and collaborated on the film’s story.

Original theatrical release date: November 1st, 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 16th, 2020

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 329 reviews)

Stream Terminator: Dark Fate here.

Crave

Motherless Brooklyn

A private investigator with Tourette syndrome tries to solve the murder of his mentor.

Based on Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel of the same name, Motherless Brooklyn was written and directed by Edward Norton (Fight Club) and stars Norton, Bruce Willis (Die Hard franchise), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), Alec Baldwin (30 Rock) and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate).

Original theatrical release date: November 1st, 2019

Crave release date: July 17th, 2020

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 24 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on 206 reviews)

Stream Motherless Brooklyn here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Showbiz Kids

This documentary takes a look at the effects of fame and failure of child actors.

Showbiz Kids was written and directed by Alex Winter (Bill & Ted franchise) and features interviews with several prominent child actors, including Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire), Todd Bridges (Diff’rent Strokes) and the late Cameron Boyce (Jessie).

HBO Canada/Crave release date: July 17th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 11 reviews)

Stream Showbiz Kids here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Song of Names [Crave Original]

Based on Norman Lebrecht’s novel of the same name, The Song of Names tells the story of two childhood friends from London as they grapple with how their lives have been changed by WWII.

The Song of Names was directed by St-Félicien, Quebec’s François Girard (The Red Violin) and stars Tim Roth (Lie to Me) and Clive Owen (Inside Man).

Crave premiere date: July 17th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent (based on 54 reviews)

Stream The Song of Names here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Netflix

The Business of Drugs [Netflix Original]

A former CIA analyst digs into the economics behind six illegal substances, including cocaine, heroin and meth.

Netflix Canada release date: July 17th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (39 to 46 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Business of Drugs here.

Cursed [Netflix Original]

This re-imagining of Arthurian legend is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young heroine who is destined to become the powerful-yet-tragic Lady of the Lake.

Cursed is based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s young-adult novel of the same name and stars Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Devon Terrell (Barry) and Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings).

Netflix Canada release date: July 17th, 2020

Genre: Drama, fantasy

Runtime: 10 episodes (48 to 60 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent (based on 19 reviews)

Stream Cursed here.

Skin Decision: Before and After [Netflix Original]

Skin and beauty expert Nurse Jamie and plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian use the latest procedures to transform their clients’ appearances.

Netflix Canada release date: July 15th, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (33 to 44 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Skin Decision: Before and After here.

