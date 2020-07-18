Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Appears To Have Gotten Bigger Breast Implants!

The paparazzi caught up with Lori Harvey yesterday as Steve Harvey’s daughter and friends enjoyed a nice dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

Lori looked chic in her black crop top which showed her cleavage and almost risked a wardrobe malfunction as she had to keep adjusting her top.

She paired the black crop top with black tights, a dark gray suit jacket, black heels and Rolex watch. All four adhered to the safety guidelines of Covid 19 by wearing face masks.

But one thing was noticeable different on Lori, her breasts looked bigger.

Lori is the step-daughter of popular American comedian, television host, producer, radio personality, actor, and author Steve Harvey. She is more popular on Instagram and has over 1 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is a former Equestrian and began her modeling career in 2017.

Lori is probably best known for her love life. She’s only 24 but has already dated over a dozen high profile African American celebrities, including Meek Mill, Trey Songs, Diddy and Future.