St George Illawarra Dragons v Canterbury Bulldogs start time, results, news for 2020 round 10

The Dragons were a shambles a few weeks ago. Coach Paul McGregor had an axe hovering over him as the losses stacked up. But after a positive turnaround recently, the team is back on track and with a win against the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon they can be on the fringe of the top eight.

The key to keeping them rolling? Their most experienced players stepping up.

“We’re building into some really nice footy in the last month,” McGregor said ahead of the game at WIN Stadium.

“The big thing I feel is our more experienced players and higher profile players are playing better consistently and when they do that the young guys grow and your team becomes a team.

”Cam [McInnes], he’s a machine. Hunty [Ben Hunt] goes to 9, he competes on everything.

“The combination of those two guys at the moment really benefits everyone around them.