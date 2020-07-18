Sources: UK told Huawei that geopolitics played a part in its 5G ban and gave the impression the decision could be revisited if Trump fails to win a second term (Toby Helm/The Guardian)

Toby Helm / The Guardian:
Sources: UK told Huawei that geopolitics played a part in its 5G ban and gave the impression the decision could be revisited if Trump fails to win a second term — ‘Geopolitical,rsquo; factors were behind the move, the company was told, with hints that the decision could be reversed in future
