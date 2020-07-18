Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
Sources: FTC’s antitrust probe of Facebook will probably roll into next year when there may be a new president as FTC looks into its acquisition of Giphy — The agency’s handling of the case stands in stark contrast to the antitrust investigation into Google by the Justice Department.
Sources: FTC's antitrust probe of Facebook will probably roll into next year when there may be a new president as FTC looks into its acquisition of Giphy (Cecilia Kang/New York Times)
Cecilia Kang / New York Times: