Sources: FTC's antitrust probe of Facebook will probably roll into next year when there may be a new president as FTC looks into its acquisition of Giphy (Cecilia Kang/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Cecilia Kang / New York Times:

Sources: FTC’s antitrust probe of Facebook will probably roll into next year when there may be a new president as FTC looks into its acquisition of Giphy  —  The agency’s handling of the case stands in stark contrast to the antitrust investigation into Google by the Justice Department.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR