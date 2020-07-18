Sources: Disney has dramatically cut ad spending on Facebook and Instagram; Disney was Facebook's top US advertiser for H1 2020, per an estimate (Suzanne Vranica/Wall Street Journal)

Isaac Novak
Suzanne Vranica / Wall Street Journal:

Sources: Disney has dramatically cut ad spending on Facebook and Instagram; Disney was Facebook’s top US advertiser for H1 2020, per an estimate  —  Hundreds of advertisers have paused spending on the social network due to concerns about hate speech, divisive content

