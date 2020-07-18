Soccer Star Harry Kane Expecting Baby No. 3

Instagram

The 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player and his wife Kate announce baby news on social media as they are having another addition to their growing family.

England soccer star Harry Kane and his wife, Kate, are expecting their third child.

The couple revealed the news by sharing images on Instagram on Friday (17Jul20) prior to a gender reveal.

The 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player and his wife, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, are already parents to two young daughters. They have not yet revealed whether their third child will be a boy or a girl.