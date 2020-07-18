Saturday’s NRL wrap: Dragons pip Bulldogs, Sea Eagles stun Eels | Rugby League News





Corey Norman is swamped after scoring the winning try for the Dragons

The Dragons fought back to beat the Bulldogs, while the Knights held off the Rabbitohs and the Sea Eagles handed the Eels their second loss of the season.

St George-Illawarra Dragons 28-22 Canterbury Bulldogs

Corey Norman scored in the final minute to give the Dragons a 28-22 victory and deny interim Canterbury coach Steve Georgallis a win in his first game after taking over from Dean Pay.

It was a remarkable comeback from the Dragons who fought back from 22-10 down with 15 minutes left to steal the win.

The Dragons had the perfect start when Matt Dufty scored after less than a minute. Zac Lomax rose above Canterbury full-back Nick Meaney to claim a Corey Norman bomb and managed to get it away to Dufty who strolled over.

Nick Meaney breaks for the Bulldogs

Dufty was involved in the Dragons’ second try seven minutes later – combining with half-back Adam Clune to send centre Euan Aitken over.

The Bulldogs fought back though and were rewarded when Jason Marshall-King dived over from dummy half for a 20th-minute try. The momentum swung their way with two more tries through Meaney and Raymond Faitala-Mariner to give them a 20-10 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 12 with a penalty in the second half before the Dragons regrouped to hit back.

First Jason Saab gathered a long Clune kick that was knocked on by Meaney and cantered over before Adam Clune’s break saw Dufty over for his second, which Lomax converted to level it all up with eight minutes to go.

Then, in the 79th minute, Norman scooped up a Marcelo Montoya knock-on to seal the win for the Dragons.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18-20 Newcastle Knights

The Knights held off a late Rabbitohs fightback to clinch their NRL clash at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday.

The Knights looked to be in total control for 60 minutes as they ran up a 20-0 score. However the Rabbitohs scored three tries in seven minutes to make it 20-18 and set up a thrilling finish.

Kalyn Ponga was in fine form for the Knights

Kalyn Ponga shrugged off criticism in the build-up to the game to lead the Knights, although his three missed conversions could have been costly.

Winger Enari Tuala opened up the scoring for the Dragons after eight minutes before Kurt Mann extend their lead to 10 points with their second try.

Newcastle could not turn their dominance into more points until the 28th minute when Ponga scored a superb try, showing his pace to get past Cody Walker on the outside.

Kurt Mann scores for the Knights

South Sydney had chances to get onto the scoreboard but could not break down the Knights defence and went into the break 0-14 down.

Ponga helped the Knights extend their lead after putting through a lovely grubber for Bradman Best in the 49th minute.

The Knights defence was then caught napping when prop Mark Nicholls broke through and two minutes later, Damien Cook went over from dummy half to make it 20-12.

South Sydney were not done yet and five minutes later, Cook was over for his second as he raced onto a lovely Jaxson Paulo kick.

The momentum was fully with the Rabbitohs, but the Knights dug deep to hold on and claim the win.

Manly Sea Eagles 22-18 Parramatta Eels

The Manly Sea Eagles produced a superb first-half display to shock fierce rivals the Eels on Saturday with a 22-18 win.

Martin Taupau of the Sea Eagles

The Eels have been the in-from team of the NRL but were guilty of too many unforced errors, which the Sea Eagles capitalised on.

Manly stunned the Eels with three tries in 14 minutes to take a 22-4 lead into the break. And although they could not add to that score in the second half, their defence did enough to deny the Eels comeback.

Martin Taupau ran through Jai Field to open the scoring after just two minutes before Daly Cherry-Evans and Danny Levi also crossed a disappointing Eels defence for a 16-0 lead for Manly.

Parramatta hit back 10 minutes before half-time when Michael Jennings went over to score, but Manly had the final word of the first half with their fourth try when Joel Thompson got onto the end of a Cherry-Evans kick.

The Eels looked better in the second half, but still errors crept in to deny them points. They did score a controversial try when Waqa Blake looked to have stripped the ball from Taupau and raced the length of the field to score. The decision was sent to the bunker and the try stood after it was deemed Taupau was trying to offload the ball.

Clinton Gutherson of the Eels is tackled

With seven minutes to go, Jennings scored his second to give the Eels an unlikely victory. George Jennings then went over with six seconds remaining and the Eels turned down the conversion attempt for on last chance.

But the Sea Eagles managed to regather their short kick-off and handed the Eels only their second loss of the season.