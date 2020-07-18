Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live turn up on Canadian government database

On the heels of a video leak showing off the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the wireless earbuds turned up in a Canadian government database.
The Radio Equipment List (REL), a database of radio equipment certified for use in Canada, contains entries for Galaxy Buds Live with model numbers ‘SM-R180R’ and ‘R180L.’ Likely, the two model numbers refer to the left and right earbud (hence the ‘R’ and ‘L’).
Further, the listed model number matches up with past Galaxy Buds Live leaks, going back to when rumours suggest the Samsung would call the true wireless earbuds the ‘BudsX.’
Finally, the REL confirms that the Galaxy Buds Live are Bluetooth earbuds. Past Galaxy Buds models sported ‘SM-R170’ and ‘SM-R175’ model numbers.
Beyond that, the REL, unfortunately, doesn’t confirm any other details.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are expected to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) features, run on Bluetooth 5.0 and come in three different colours.
I would expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Buds Live alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at its upcoming Unpacked event. Considering the REL listing confirms the Buds Live are ready for use in Canada, they will likely arrive soon.
Google’s Pixel 4a also recently appeared in the REL database.
Image credit: WinFuture
Source: REL (Note that due to the structure of the REL website, the link will direct you to the database search page.)