Samara Weaving to Star Opposite Nicole Kidman in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Based on a book by ‘Big Little Lies’ author Liane Moriarty, this upcoming drama series is co-adapted by TV mogul David E. Kelley, and is scheduled to debut on Hulu in 2021.

Actress Samara Weaving has signed on to join Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s upcoming series “Nine Perfect Strangers“.

Based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s latest book and co-adapted by TV mogul David E. Kelley, the drama revolves around the characters at a high-end wellness spa run by Kidman’s resort director Masha.

Weaving will play one of the nine perfect strangers of the title, according to .

Luke Evans and Melvin Gregg have also been cast.

Kidman, Kelley and Moriarty previously enjoyed TV success with the HBO adaptation of “Big Little Lies”.

“Nine Perfect Strangers”, which will be executive produced by the trio, among others, is scheduled to debut on the streaming service next year (2021).

Weaving recently starred in Hollywood, Ryan Murphy’s hit series for Netflix, and later this summer she’ll appear in “Bill & Ted Face the Music“.