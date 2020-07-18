“Sadly, Sushant could not watch the finished product,” says Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra is a well-known name when it comes to casting in films. He holds a kind of monopoly in the profession. Nearly every production house nowadays has hired his services. Mukesh is a trained actor who now has progressed to being a director. His debut film, Dil Bechara, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is going to release soon at an OTT platform. He talks to Raghuvendra Singh about fulfilling a dream, of missing Sushant, and more…

As a director, your first film Dil Bechara is ready for release. What are you feeling right now?

Every first step in life is difficult. Dil Bechara is my first film as a director, so I am certainly nervous about what the response will be. But I have made the film with all my heart, hence I am confident about the outcome as well. You landed in Mumbai in the year 2006. At that time you may not have dreamt of becoming a casting director…

I used to work for NSD TIE in Delhi. When the directors from Mumbai used to come to Delhi for casting, they used to seek our help. That’s the way I got involved with films. Being associated with theatre, I knew many actors. I always wanted to make a name in films.

You are a trained actor, then why did you become a casting director and now you’re turning a director?

When I applied for a job in NSD TIE, the basic qualification was graduation and being trained in theatre. So I also did an acting course from Shri Ram Center in Delhi. I did not dream of becoming an actor.

If you are not from this industry, what kind of challenges do you have to overcome initially?

If you are coming from theatre culture, then you have to mould yourself in film culture. You have to know people. Your work in this city is your only calling card. Along with your work, you have to build as many connections as possible. In my salad days, when I lived in Mhada, my morning started with whom I can meet today.

What kind of advice will you give to new talent?

They need to have complete confidence in themselves. There should always remain positive. Do not lose hope. Nothing can stop talented people from moving forward.

It is said that the film industry operates on relationships. If you have a good relationship with everyone, then you can be sure of a long inning…

In this industry, relationships are based on your work. The day you stop working, all your relationships disappear. Be honest with your work, and everyone will respect you.

The film industry is a purely commercial space. The value of relationships often diminishes when it comes to money.

This happens everywhere, not just in the industry. Filmmaking is an art but business is also associated with it. Films are a unique combination of business and art. We cannot ignore the business side of it.

Is it possible for a person to feel lonely in this industry despite immense successes and spotlight?

During work, you are in a crowd but in the end, you are alone. It is common to feel lonely in Mumbai. I am lucky to live with my parents. I forget the industry after entering my home after work.

Was it always your dream to be a director?

I did not dream of becoming a director. It was a process. I developed this interest while casting for films.

How did you land up directing Dil Bechara?

The film chose me. Many people wanted to make this film but did not succeed. Rucha Pathak of Fox Star Studios sent me this script. After reading this I felt an attachment to it. I gave my consent towards directing it.

How did Sushant Singh Rajput come on board?

Sushant promised me in 2017 that whenever you make your first film, I will work in it. Maybe he loved me for getting him Kai Po Che!. When I told him about The Fault in Our Stars, he immediately agreed to do it. Without reading the script.

Hollywood has already made a successful film on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. Are you apprehensive about comparisons?

I had not seen The Fault in Our Stars before. The book on which this film is based, I also read that book later. I watch Hollywood movies very rarely. I do not feel any pressure. I later watched the film fast-forward.

Your plan was to bring Ansel Elgort (the lead actor of The Fault In Our Stars) and Sushant on one platform…

It was my dream but as they say that not every dream gets fulfilled. I wanted to bring Ansel and Sushant together at the trailer launch of Dil Bechara. This was my promise to Sushant. I was happy when Sushant and Ansel both tweeted about the film a year and a half ago.

Do you remember your first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput?

Shobha Sant first told me about Sushant and then introduced him later. And we had our first meeting in connection with the audition of Kai Po Che!. I met him in a cafe in Versova. We first became friends and then brothers. What qualities of Sushant Singh Rajput made you realise that he will go a long way in films?

The charm, dedication, performance, honesty, sincerity to become a hero … he had it all … it was his charm that helped him do a good job in such a short time. Had he been alive, he would have scaled greater heights…

When did you last have a conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput?

My birthday falls on May 27. We had a long conversation that day. He was very happy. After that, we often had conversations about Dil Bechara.

Was Sushant able to see the completed film?

He had seen the entire film during dubbing. Sadly, he could not watch the finished product. I have realised my dream of making a film but I don’t understand whether to laugh or cry.

Which song from the film was Sushant’s favourite?

Taare Gin and Dil Bechara title track. Today, if you want to dedicate one song to Sushant Singh Rajput, which song will it be?

Meri jeet, teri jeet, meri haar teri haar, sun le mere yaar.. Ye dosti…

Which of your films are you most proud of when it comes to casting?