Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ Movie Becomes Netflix’s Most Expensive Project With $200M Budget

WENN

The feature film called ‘The Gray Man’ and directed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo is expected to kick off a new franchise if it becomes a box office big hit.

–

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans‘ new movie “The Gray Man” will be the most expensive project ever commissioned by Netflix executives.

Bosses at the streaming site have given “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo over $200 million (£160 million) to make the film, according to .

The story is based on Mark Greaney‘s 2009 novel about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative on the run. Gosling will play the trained killer with Evans portraying his former CIA colleague trying to track him down.

The Russo brothers hope to start production in Los Angeles in January (21) and if the film is a hit, there are plans for a franchise with Gosling reprising his character.